It's happened again: Another Katy-area child killed in electric bike crash

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 15-year-old was killed when his electric bicycle collided with a car on Woods Road near Tamarron Parkway on Oct. 10, according to a report by FOX 26, which obtained the information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The teenager was riding against traffic without lights when he collided with a Honda Civic about 7:45 p.m., according to FOX 26 reporter Jillian Hartmann.

Fort Bend County Constable Chad Norvell subsequently confirmed the death to Covering Katy News and said the teenager lived in the Young Ranch subdivision.

The driver, an 18-year-old Fulshear resident delivering pizza, stopped to help and called 911, according to the report. The teenager was taken to Memorial Hermann in Katy, where he died. No charges had been filed as of FOX 26's Oct. 15 report.

The crash followed the Sept. 10 death of an 11-year-old Tays Junior High School student riding an electric scooter near Roesner Road and Elk Ridge Lane in the Pine Mill Ranch subdivision. The child died after colliding with a vehicle while crossing an intersection.

Sheriff reports more than 30 incidents involving children

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan issued a video warning Friday, Oct. 16, saying deputies have responded to more than 30 incidents involving electric bicycles, scooters and children ages 11 to 15 this year.

Fagan described the problem as increasingly dangerous and sometimes deadly.

"I'm imploring all parents and guardians to sit down and talk to our children about making safety a priority every time they ride," Fagan said.

The sheriff did not specify how many of the incidents involved crashes or injuries.

Constable warned of dangers months earlier

Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell had been warning parents about the dangers of electric bicycles and high-powered electric motorcycles since January.

His office raised concerns about children riding powerful electric motorcycles on neighborhood streets and major roads, sometimes at speeds approaching 70 mph.

Following the September fatality, Norvell told Covering Katy News that parents should recognize the dangers associated with motorized riding devices.

"Whether it's an e-motorcycle, e-bike or scooter, all of these devices go fast and shouldn't be viewed as toys," Norvell said. "Kids simply don't have the situational awareness and perception-reaction ability to handle them safely."

Norvell's earlier warnings focused primarily on high-powered electric motorcycles, which differ from conventional electric bicycles and scooters. Authorities have not established that the vehicles involved in the fatal crashes were the same type.

Fagan urged parents to make sure children wear helmets, obey traffic laws and avoid distractions while riding. He also called on motorists to watch for young riders.

"Parents, have the conversation. Riders, make smart choices. Drivers, pay attention," Fagan said. "It only takes one moment for a preventable mistake to become a tragedy."