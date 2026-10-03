144-home build-to-rent community under development on South Mason Road

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 144-home build-to-rent community featuring cottages and townhomes with private yards and attached garages is under development along South Mason Road in Fort Bend County.

Cadia Grand Court is being developed at 7603 S. Mason Road by Houston-based Wan Bridge, a developer and operator of build-to-rent communities. The project is near the Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway and is expected to open in late 2027.

Build-to-rent communities differ from traditional apartment complexes because their homes are built specifically as individual rental residences rather than apartments within larger buildings. The homes are not intended to be sold individually but instead remain rentals that are professionally managed as part of a larger community.

Plans for Cadia Grand Court call for a mix of cottages and townhomes. Homes will include private fenced yards and attached garages, according to information released by the developer. The community also is planned to include a resort-style swimming pool with shaded pergolas and a dog park.

Although the development has a Richmond mailing address, it is located along the South Mason Road corridor in Fort Bend County. Wan Bridge describes the location as part of the West Houston corridor and points to Katy Mills, The Shops at Bella Terra and LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch among the shopping and entertainment destinations accessible from the community.

× Expand Wan Bridge An aerial view of a Wan Bridge build-to-rent community shows single-family rental homes and shared amenities, including a swimming pool and recreational court.

Developer using AI in construction process

Cadia Grand Court also will serve as a showcase for technology Wan Bridge developed to help manage residential construction.

The system, called AiWB, uses artificial intelligence, automation and project data for tasks that include site selection, planning, scheduling, purchasing and construction management.

“By integrating real-time data and smarter scheduling throughout the process, we are already seeing meaningful efficiencies that will help us deliver this community faster and more effectively,” AiWB CEO Ting Qiao said in announcing the project.

The company said its data analysis identified the area for development based on population and employment growth and demand for rental housing.

Wan Bridge lists Cadia Grand Court as a coming-soon community on its website. Development of the property is underway.