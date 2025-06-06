$100,000 Reward Offered as Mail Theft Crimes Surge Across Greater Houston Area

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a substantial reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Travis Robert Havard, a fugitive wanted for mail theft and identity theft crimes across Harris and Fort Bend counties, as local communities grapple with an escalating wave of postal crimes.

Havard, who remains at large, faces two active felony arrest warrants issued by Fort Bend County authorities. The suspect is wanted in connection with multiple mail theft incidents in Sugar Land, and fraudulent retail purchases made alongside other co-conspirators.

× 1 of 3 Expand US Postal Service Robert Trujillo × 2 of 3 Expand US Postal Service Robert Trujillo × 3 of 3 Expand US Postal Service Travis Robert Havard Prev Next

Growing Mail Theft Crisis in Katy Area

The search for Havard comes amid a documented surge in mail theft incidents throughout the Greater Houston area, particularly affecting Katy-area neighborhoods where residents report increasingly frequent mailbox break-ins and identity theft schemes.

Recent surveillance footage captured a mail thief on May 6, 2025, stealing from community mailboxes in the Katy Manor neighborhood, located off Colonial Parkway near Katy Fort Bend Road. The video showed the suspect using what appeared to be a master key to access multiple mailboxes with ease.

Local residents have expressed growing frustration with the persistent mail security problems.

"The biggest concern at this point is the mailboxes for ZIP Code 77493 remain compromised. The post office won't replace the locks which puts everyone in this zip code, including our community, at risk of identity theft, stolen credit cards and anything these thieves can get their hands on," a Katy resident told Covering Katy News.

Recent Law Enforcement Operations

Just one day after the Katy Manor incident, federal authorities scored a major victory in their fight against mail theft. Two fugitives connected to a large-scale operation were arrested May 7 at a hotel in Stafford, with hundreds of stolen mail pieces and tools for manufacturing counterfeit postal keys.

Robert Trujillo, identified as a documented gang member, and Jason Lopez were apprehended following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in collaboration with the Houston Police Department Major Offenders Division and Sugar Land Police Department.

Authorities discovered approximately 400 pieces of stolen mail, 40 credit and debit cards, various fake and authentic identification documents, stolen checks, personal information of victims, a U.S. Postal Service lock and counterfeit postal keys during the arrest.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service values our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission and extends our appreciation to the Houston Police Department Patrol Units and Major Offenders Division, as well as the Sugar Land Police Department for their assistance with ensuring these fugitives and mail thieves are brought to justice," said Acting Inspector in Charge Shameka P. Jackson, Houston Division.

Pattern of Organized Crime

The mail theft cases reveal a troubling pattern of sophisticated criminal operations targeting the Houston metropolitan area:

September 2024 : Two Katy residents were arrested in Colorado and faced 51 counts related to a mail theft operation that crossed state lines

: Two Katy residents were arrested in Colorado and faced 51 counts related to a mail theft operation that crossed state lines August 2023 : Two men were caught with "trash bags full of mail" while stealing from mailboxes in the 21300 block of Provincial Boulevard in Katy

: Two men were caught with "trash bags full of mail" while stealing from mailboxes in the 21300 block of Provincial Boulevard in Katy Current: Multiple active investigations including the Havard case and recent arrests in Stafford

Public Safety Warning

Law enforcement officials are urging extreme caution regarding the active Havard investigation.

"Take no action to apprehend this person yourself," the Postal Inspection Service warned in its public safety announcement.

The mail theft cases highlight ongoing concerns about postal crimes affecting Texas communities, particularly in the Greater Houston area where residents have reported increased incidents of stolen mail and identity theft schemes.

Community Impact and Response

Katy residents are expressing frustration that U.S. Postal Inspection Service officials have not effectively addressed the ongoing mail theft problem despite multiple reported incidents. These complaints come after previous service issues when the U.S. Postal Service was not delivering mail following Hurricane Beryl.

Security experts recommend that residents:

Collect their mail daily

Consider secure alternatives like P.O. boxes for important deliveries

Immediately report any suspicious activity around community mailboxes to both local authorities and postal inspectors

How to Report Information

For information about Travis Robert Havard: Citizens with information about Havard's whereabouts or related mail theft crimes should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service immediately at 713-238-4499. Reference Case No. 4470576-MT.

For general mail theft incidents: Potential mail theft victims should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or report incidents online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.

All tips and information will be kept strictly confidential, and tipsters may be eligible for significant cash rewards upon suspects' arrest and conviction.

The investigation remains active as postal inspectors continue their search for Havard and work to protect mail security throughout the Houston metropolitan area, where the pattern of organized mail theft operations poses an ongoing threat to community safety and residents' financial security.