New tea shop creates excitement, traffic jam

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Excitement surrounding the opening of a new tea shop at the corner of Avenue D and Franz Road caused a traffic jam Friday afternoon in Old Katy.

After watching the construction project over the past months, HTeaO opened its doors for the first time, drawing a large crowd eager to see it.

Inside, a wall of chilled tea dispensers and other treats await customers.

The shop's menu features a variety of sweet and unsweetened flavored teas, including strawberry passion, peach cobbler, coconut, blueberry, and mint.

Guests can enjoy coffee options too. A barista is on hand to brew up macchiatos, lattes, and mochas.

For convenience, there is a drive-thru for those who prefer not to leave their vehicles.

HTeaO operates 150 locations nationwide, including three in the Houston area: Tomball, Sugar Land, and Webster. Additional locations are set to open soon in Pearland and Spring.

The Katy location is at 1935 Avenue D and officially opened on Oct. 18.