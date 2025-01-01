New Orleans Terrorist Attack has Katy Connection

NEW ORLEANS (Covering Katy News) — The suspect in the New Orleans terrorist attack is from Houston and has had a run in with the law in Katy, according to reports.

Federal investigators identified Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, as the man who intentionally rammed a rented pickup truck into New Year's revelers around 3:15 a.m. on Bourbon Street. He died in a shootout with police.

According to Fox News Digital, Jabbar was from Houston and had previous law enforcement encounters in Katy.

"In 2002, he was charged with misdemeanor theft in Katy, and in 2005 with driving with an invalid license," Fox reported.

Covering Katy retrieved those court records but could not definitively confirm they belonged to the suspect, as the documents only matched in name and age without listing a home address.

Jabbar, who died at the scene of the attack, was a U.S.-born citizen, according to the FBI.

The Houston Chronicle reported that around 4 p.m., a tactical team comprised of FBI agents and Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies visited a property at the intersection of Crescent Peak Drive and Hugh Road in north Harris County. Investigators believe Jabbar lived at the location.

Team members were observed carrying long guns and operating a drone over the property.