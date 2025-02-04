Nelson Junior High Dedicated in Katy: Honors Century-Old Family Legacy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Independent School District dedicated Nelson Junior High School on Monday night, marking six months since the campus opened in August 2024 on historic farmland transformed into a state-of-the-art education facility.

Location and Legacy

The campus at 23535 Nelson Way marks the district's newest junior high in the rapidly growing Katy-Houston region. The two-story, 213,000-square-foot facility will serve 1,400 students in grades 6-8.

Texas State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, U.S. Rep. Morgan Luttrell, School Board President Victor Perez and Katy Mayor William "Dusty" Thiele, and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones joined hundreds at the dedication ceremony, highlighting the Nelson family's multi-generational impact on Katy education.

"The Nelson family's contribution to the Katy community is remarkable and enduring," said Dr. Ken Gregorski, Katy ISD Superintendent. "Their commitment to education, agriculture and community service has left an indelible impact on Katy ISD and the City of Katy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to them for their legacy of service."

× Expand Katy ISD School board members, Katy ISD administrators, elected officials and many local residents attended the dedication of Nelson Jr. High on Feb. 3, 2025.

Agricultural Roots Meet Educational Future

Dean Nelson, grandson of original landowners Clyde and Leatha Nelson who settled the area in the late 1930s, drew parallels between the land's agricultural past and its educational present. The property now hosts both Nelson Junior High and Freeman High School in Katy's growing educational corridor.

"All you teachers here are no longer teachers. You are now 'farming' on the same land that we farmed for 50 years," said Nelson. "May God bless each and every child that ever enters this building to be motivated to learn, and may each and every teacher, administrator and staff person be dedicated to teach."

Community Impact

The dedication showcased the school's performing arts programs, with the orchestra, band and choir performing.

Principal Kara Morgan emphasized the school's commitment to maintaining the Nelson family's legacy of community service.

"This dedication represents our shared commitment to excellence, growth and a bright future for every student who walks these halls," said Morgan. "It is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and vision of so many: our namesakes, dedicated teachers, staff, parents, Katy ISD leaders, board members and of course, our amazing students."

× Expand Katy ISD A Nelson family photo will hang in the newly dedicated school.

Quick Facts:

Location: 23535 Nelson Way, Katy, TX

Capacity: 1,400 students

Grades: 6-8

Opening: 2024-25 school year

Features: State-of-the-art science labs, collaborative learning spaces, performing arts facilities

Service Area: West Harris County

The Nelson family's influence in Katy includes multiple generations of district graduates, educators, community leaders and former board members, cementing their place in Houston-area education history.