Victim identified in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on North Mason

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A motorcyclist was killed early Monday after his bike collided with the back of an SUV on North Mason Road in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the crash at about 5:28 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Mason Road which is a short distance south of Morton Road.

Investigators said 45-year-old Jason Wozniak was riding a 2009 Suzuki GSX750 motorcycle southbound when he struck the rear of a 2022 Honda Pilot that was also traveling south.

According to the sheriff's office report, Wozniak "failed to control speed, struck the rear of the Honda, and was separated from the motorcycle." He died at the scene.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and showed no signs of intoxication, according to investigators.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash. No charges have been announced.