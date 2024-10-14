Million dollar lottery ticket sold in Katy

AUSTIN – A million-dollar lottery ticket was sold recently in the Katy area. The person, who wishes to remain anonymous, claimed the $1 million top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Millionaire Maker.

The winning ticket was purchased at Timewise Food Store #121, located at 4007 FM 1463 Road in Katy. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This is the eighth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Millionaire Maker offers more than $200 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize, including break-even prizes, are one in 3.54.