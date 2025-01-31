Mayde Creek High School Naval Cadets Win Regional Championship, Advance to Texas State Finals

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Mayde Creek High School Navy JROTC Unit showcased exceptional performance at the 2025 Magnolia High School JROTC Drill Competition, securing multiple top placements and building momentum toward the upcoming state championships.

The Katy ISD unit demonstrated excellence across all categories, capturing first place in overall drill, second place in personnel inspection, third place in academics, and fifth place in physical training.

"Our cadets have shown amazing dedication this year through training and helping one another improve," said Commander Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret), Senior Naval Science Instructor. "That effort is displayed each competition, and this win encourages them to keep working toward our goals."

The team's success at Magnolia sets the stage for a crucial competition this weekend at Tomball High School, serving as final preparation for the prestigious Navy JROTC Area 17/18 Texas State Drill, Academics and Athletics Competition. The state championship, hosted at Texas A&M University February 21-22, will determine which two teams advance to the 2025 NJROTC Nationals in Pensacola, Florida, this April.