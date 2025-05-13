Mayde Creek Cadet Wins Prestigious Bobby R. Smith USS San Jacinto Scholarship in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Mayde Creek High School senior Jamaya Jones received the prestigious Bobby R. Smith USS San Jacinto Scholarship from the Sam Houston Chapter during a recent ceremony in Katy, Texas.

Jones, a graduating NJROTC cadet in Katy ISD's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program, will continue her education at the University of Houston this fall. Her mother and Senior Naval Science Instructor Cmdr. Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret.), attended the military scholarship presentation.

"We wish Cadet Jones the best and much success as she carries forward the best traditions and responsibilities bestowed upon her by the NJROTC," chapter officials said.

The Mayde Creek High School NJROTC program contributed to Katy Independent School District's third-place finish at the 2025 NJROTC Area 17/18 Texas State Academics, Athletics and Drill Championships, highlighting the program's excellence in military training.

The naval scholarship stems from the Sam Houston Chapter's 30-year tradition of recognizing military excellence, which began with an annual Enlisted Sailor of the Year Award for USS San Jacinto (CG-56) crew members. This educational scholarship helps support veterans' families and military-bound students in the Houston area.

Photo Caption Left to Right: Sam Houston Chapter Chaplain Pat Wallace, Mark Morgan, Bobby R. Smith, Cadet Jones’ mother, Cadet Jamaya Jones, Commander Elvis Mikel, USN (Ret.), Chapter President Rick Giuffré, Chapter Historian Mark Landt, District Representative Marshall Brown, Chapter Second Vice President Bill Tippit, and Chapter First Vice President Patrick Burell.