Luxury Pickleball Entertainment Complex Electric Pickle Coming to Katy Grand

KATY, Texas — A premium entertainment venue featuring state-of-the-art pickleball courts is scheduled to open in Katy by 2026 adding to the growing trend of upscale sports entertainment destinations for people who live west of Houston. The construction sign says 2024 but the facility will reportedly open in 2026.

Electric Pickle will build a facility with nine technologically advanced pickleball courts at 22590 Grand Circle Blvd. in the growing Katy Grand, a commercial and retail complex that features various restaurants, shops, entertainment venues, and businesses at the intersection of Highway 99 and the Katy Freeway.

The multi-purpose entertainment destination will also house golf simulators, bocce ball courts, table tennis, various gaming options and a performance area for musicians, creating a complete social and recreational experience for visitors.

× Expand Electric Pickle A rendering of a court at Electric Pickle.

According to documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the establishment will include a restaurant with more than 8,000 square feet of outdoor dining space, perfect for Houston's warm climate and outdoor entertainment scene.

"We're blending our love for the fast-paced, action-packed game with our passion for delivering upscale culinary offerings in a vibrant and social atmosphere," said Paul Frederick, founder and co-CEO of Electric Pickle and Eureka! Restaurant Group.

The food offerings will range from Asian-inspired dishes to Mexican and Italian options, including sushi, street tacos and pizzas. Casual fare such as burgers and sandwiches will also be available, along with starters like pretzel bites, fried pickles and spring rolls – catering to diverse tastes and dining preferences.

The drink menu will feature alcoholic options including craft beers, wines, seltzers, cocktails and frozen alcoholic beverages, enhancing the social dining experience for patrons.

The business is expanding across the Southwest as pickleball continues to surge in popularity nationwide. The company recently debuted its first location in Tempe, Arizona, in early January and has announced future sites planned for Las Vegas and Roseville, California.

More information can be found on the company's website at www.electricpickle.com for those interested in Houston's newest premium pickleball and entertainment complex.