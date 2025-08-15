Lamar Little League faces elimination after World Series opener loss

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania — Lamar Little League of Richmond lost its Little League World Series opener 1-0 to Connecticut on Wednesday, putting the Fort Bend County team in an elimination situation.

The Richmond squad will play Saturday with their tournament life on the line. A loss ends their World Series run.

Lamar pitcher Shane Grawe struck out 11 batters and allowed two hits in five innings. Joseph Miller pitched one scoreless inning in relief.

The Richmond team managed one hit against Connecticut's Luca Pellegrini, who threw a complete game.

This marks Lamar's first World Series appearance since 2004. The team represents the Southwest Region in the tournament, which features 10 U.S. teams and 10 international squads competing through Aug. 24.

The Lamar roster includes players ages 11-12 from the Richmond area of Fort Bend County.

Connecticut advances to the next round of the double-elimination tournament format for U.S. teams, while Lamar moves to the elimination bracket.

