Lamar CISD opens new school in north Richmond as Katy area growth continues

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Lamar CISD celebrated the opening of Terrell Elementary School during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 19, welcoming the third new elementary campus this month for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The new campus honors Bernard Clifton Terrell Jr., who dedicated his life to supporting Texas’ economic growth and development. Terrell served with the Rosenberg-Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce for over 20 years and worked with several other organizations, including the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

“Individuals like Clifton Terrell Jr. helped lay the foundation for the incredible growth Lamar CISD and Fort Bend County as a whole are experiencing today, including the hyper-growth we’re seeing here in our district,” said Lamar CISD Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens. “Mr. Terrell was a valued member of the community and the kind of person who served others first, with humility and generosity of spirit. We’re proud that the legacy of his achievements and contributions to Richmond and Fort Bend County will live on and inspire our young people here at the school that now bears his name.”

Located near the rapidly growing Candela community in Richmond, 26026 Candela Heights Dr, Terrell Elementary was constructed to accommodate increasing student enrollment. Part of the new school was used last year to house sixth graders to alleviate overcrowding at nearby campuses.

“I’m honored to be able to work at a school with such a prominent namesake as Mr. Terrell,” said Principal Janice Harvey, who has over 30 years of experience in education. “It’s really an incredible feeling to be able to open a new campus, when you can pull together amazing people that you’ve worked with previously and put them all under one roof. It just makes it special.”

Among those attending the ceremony was Roberta Terrell, Mr. Terrell’s wife, who expressed her hope that students at the school would be inspired by her late husband's values. “It’s such an honor,” she said. “I think he would love seeing this school and all these students learning here. He would love this.”

Tyanne Terrell, Mr. Terrell’s daughter, also spoke at the event, thanking everyone for their support. “I’d like to give a huge thanks to everyone for being here today and supporting Terrell Elementary to make it a reality,” she said. “We cannot wait to see the contributions it will bring to the community and to future generations of students.”