Displaced Katy Painted Tree Vendors to Regroup at The Dryer

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Vendors left without a retail home after the abrupt closure of Painted Tree Boutiques on South Fry Road are being helped to get back on their feet — thanks to Andrew and Sie Nurcahya, owners of The Dryer in Old Katy.

Painted Tree Boutiques was a national chain of large retail marketplaces where hundreds of independent small business owners rented individual booths to sell handmade goods, crafts, clothing, art, furniture and other merchandise under one roof. The Katy location at 6729 S. Fry Road — in the H-E-B-anchored shopping center near the Grand Parkway — was one of more than 60 locations nationwide before the company abruptly shut down all of them on April 13, 2026, leaving vendors without a place to sell and, in many cases, sitting on freshly ordered inventory.

The Market at the Dryer, an outdoor pop-up event at 5339 E. Third St., will host those displaced Katy vendors on Sunday, April 26, and again on Sunday, May 3, both from 1 to 5 p.m.

Painted Tree vendors and employees received no prior warning, learning of the closure through an email on the morning of April 14. The company cited rising costs, shifting market conditions and the evolving nature of retail as factors it could not overcome, and said it is filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy — a liquidation proceeding in which assets are sold to pay creditors, as opposed to a Chapter 11 reorganization. Vendors were given until April 24 to remove their merchandise.

“We are heartbroken by this outcome,” the company said in its statement. “This decision has not come lightly, and it represents the end of a chapter that has meant everything to us.”

The Market at the Dryer pop-up gives Katy vendors a ready-made audience for inventory many had ordered just before the shutdown. Andrew and Sie Nurcahya, who own the venue on the grounds of the historic Cardiff Rice Dryer at 5339 E. Third St., opened the space to the displaced vendors to help them recover. The Nurcahyas are no strangers to hosting vendors — every Saturday they hold a rain-or-shine farmers market on the property. Both pop-up events are free to attend.

× 1 of 4 Expand The Dryer Farmers' market vendors at the Dryer. × 2 of 4 Expand Covering Katy News The Cardiff Rice Dryer with a fresh coat of paint. Photo taken in Dec. 2025. × 3 of 4 Expand The Dryer The Katy Train is available for rides at The Dryer. × 4 of 4 Expand The Dryer The Cardiff Rice Dryer now known as The Dryer. Prev Next