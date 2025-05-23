Five juveniles charged in violent armed robbery spree in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Five juveniles, all 15 and younger, have been arrested and charged with 27 counts including aggravated robbery after an armed robbery spree targeting Katy-area businesses, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Two-day crime spree targets local businesses

The teen suspects — one 15-year-old and four 13-year-olds — committed armed robberies at four convenience stores and one restaurant between May 6 and May 7, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The juvenile suspects used firearms in each robbery, violently assaulted store employees and customers, and stole cash from local businesses, deputies said.

The string of robberies occurred near Katy Fort Bend Road and Kingsland Boulevard, with most of the armed robberies taking place on Mason Road.

All five teenage suspects were booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center. Criminal charges include aggravated robbery and engaging in organized crime.

Juvenile crime surge alarms officials

The teen arrests come as Harris County experiences a dramatic increase in juvenile crime and armed robberies committed by minors. According to KPRC 2, Crime Stoppers Houston has documented more than 90 juvenile robbery cases in the first five months of 2025, said Andy Kahan, the organization's director of victim services.

"It's disturbing, and it should set off alarm bells for law enforcement, for public and elected officials that something is going on," said Andy Kahan, director of victim's services at Crime Stoppers Houston, during an interview with KPRC.

The Katy teen robbery group is separate from another juvenile robbery crew that has been targeting Houston-area businesses on the city's north side, law enforcement authorities said.

"We looked at over 90, and that's just so far in 2025, that's just in Harris County," Kahan said.

"It was almost unheard of, but now it seems to be routine," Khan said. "I think it's something that we need to get a grip on, and we need to realize that this is happening and it's happening more frequently."