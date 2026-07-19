Katy rock band Garbage Girlfriend named Houston's Best Local Band ahead of debut album release

HOUSTON, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy-based rock band Garbage Girlfriend has been named Best Local Band in the Houston Chronicle's Best of the Best 2026 readers' poll, an honor that comes just weeks before the group's debut album release and its first headlining performance at House of Blues Houston.

The all-female band consists of lead vocalist Liv Teixeira, 16, guitarist Christy Ferra, 16, drummer Evelyn Moreno, 18, and bassist Ciona Casino, 19.

The group's self-titled debut album is scheduled for release July 31. The following night, Aug. 1, Garbage Girlfriend will headline the Bronze Peacock room at House of Blues Houston for its album release show.

"Being chosen as Houston's Best Local Band is an incredible honor, especially because it was decided by the people who have supported us and shown up for us," Moreno, the band's founder, said in a statement.

"We have worked toward this album and show for the past year, and it feels like everything is coming together at once. We are so grateful and so ready."

The album blends alternative rock with pop influences and includes the previously released singles "Lies," "Sleepless," "Thanks for the Pain," "Run," "Twist of Fate," "Fire" and "Acadia," along with additional new songs.

Garbage Girlfriend has previously opened for King's X, Eyes Set to Kill and Liliac. Later this year, the band is scheduled to perform with Plush and Drowning Pool.

The band has also performed at venues including Warehouse Live Midtown, The Rock Box in San Antonio, The Far Out Lounge in Austin, Scout Bar, Axelrad and BFE Rock Club.

The Aug. 1 album release show will also feature Awaiting Abigail, AV8 and Silvercel.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.