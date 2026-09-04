A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a Katy Kroger

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy resident has won $1 million on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket purchased at the Kroger near the Grand Parkway at Bay Hill Boulevard/Highland Knolls Drive.

The winning 200X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Kroger at 1550 W. Grand Parkway S. The winner chose to remain anonymous, according to the Texas Lottery.

The $1 million prize is the second of four top prizes available in the 200X The Cash game to be claimed.

The scratch-off game offers more than $115 million in total prizes, with overall odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.41. Those odds include prizes in which players simply win back the cost of the ticket.

Kroger may also receive a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket under the Texas Lottery’s Retailer Bonus Program.