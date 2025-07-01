Katy opens new 10th Street bridge

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The 10th Street Bridge over Cane Island Branch Creek opened to traffic at 9 a.m. Monday after a $2.88 million reconstruction project.

The new bridge sits higher than its predecessor and features widened creek banks designed to prevent flooding like that experienced during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, when the old bridge impeded water flow.

Construction included

Bridge and retaining wall construction

Channel improvements

Grading: reshaping the land at the construction site

Storm sewer and water line installations

"It's an old bridge that needs to be replaced," Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said at the time.

The Katy City Council awarded the replacement contract to John Reed and Company LLC.

The Texas General Land Office also provided some of the funding for the project.

City officials said the bridge replacement addresses safety concerns while serving the community's continued growth.

The bridge spans Cane Island Branch Creek on 10th Street in Katy.