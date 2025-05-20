Katy Lifts Fiber Moratorium With New Right-of-Way Rules

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council approved a revised right-of-way ordinance Monday, ending a four-month moratorium on fiber installation that had been in place since March.

The ban was implemented after at least 16 incidents of damage to city infrastructure, including water and sewer line breaks caused by installation work.

Under the new regulations, contractors must secure approval from the city planning department before beginning any work in public right-of-ways, according to Public Works Director Jason Rivera.

The application process requires contractors to pay fees ranging from $50 to $150, provide proof of insurance and submit three municipal references if they haven't previously worked in Katy.

The ordinance takes effect immediately. Enforcement penalties cannot be issued until 15 days after the city publishes its official notice.