Katy ISD to Split Graduation Ceremonies Across Legacy and Rhodes Stadiums in 2027

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District will split its graduation ceremonies across two stadiums for the first time beginning next year with the Class of 2027, a change driven by the district's growth to 10 high schools with graduating classes.

Freeman High School to Send First Graduating Class Across the Stage

The expansion is driven in part by Freeman High School, which will send its first graduating class across the stage next year, bringing the total number of commencement ceremonies the district must accommodate to 10.

"For the past seven years, families have come together at Legacy Stadium to celebrate graduation, with one ceremony held each evening," the district said in a statement. As Katy ISD has grown to 10 high schools, district officials say that single-venue model was no longer sustainable.

"In developing the schedule, we also wanted to preserve flexibility for families" the district said. "Graduation ceremonies will begin on Wednesday, May 26, the final day of school, and conclude on Sunday evening, with Memorial Day following on Monday. Our hope is that this schedule will continue to provide opportunities for travel, family gatherings and graduation celebrations."

Ten graduations, five nights, two stadiums

The new format mirrors how the district already operates during football season, when both Legacy and Rhodes stadiums regularly host large varsity events on the same night. All ceremonies at Legacy stadium will begin at 7:15 p.m. with Rhodes graduations beginning at 8:30 p.m. The schedule, times and locations are listed below.

× Expand Katy ISD Katy ISD's 2027 graduation schedule.

The district said campus and venue assignments will rotate in future years, and is moving to "a more sustainable model that maximizes district facilities and resources while reducing demands on the overall system." The statement added that "with families at the heart of every decision," officials worked to ensure a "safe, well-organized, and meaningful celebration for every graduate and their families."

"Both venues offer outstanding facilities and are equipped to provide a memorable graduation experience complete with professional sound, video production, lighting, music and the celebratory atmosphere that makes commencement such a special occasion," the district said. "While the venue may vary, the milestone remains the same."

The district sought to reassure families that the ceremony itself would remain unchanged regardless of location.

"Most importantly, every Katy ISD graduate will participate in the same ceremony traditions that families have come to cherish," the district said. "Students will walk across the stage, hear their names announced, celebrate with classmates and share this unforgettable moment with family and friends."