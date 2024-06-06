Katy ISD Students Advance to National Arts Competition

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Sixty-one Katy ISD secondary students have advanced to the national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition — the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognitions program for creative teens.

The students earned 70 Gold Keys at the regional competition, with six students receiving Gold Key medals for multiple creative pieces.

“It is a testament to our fine arts program that these students are being considered for national honors in such a prestigious competition,” said G. Damon Archer, Executive Director of Fine Arts. “Our students’ natural talent is nurtured by passionate educators and this is just one example of much-deserved recognition.”

Each year, the Harris County Department of Education, which hosts the regional competition, welcomes art submissions in the following categories: architecture and industrial design; ceramics and glass; comic art; design; digital art; drawing and illustration; editorial cartoon; expanded projects; fashion; film and animation; jewelry; mixed media; painting; photography; printmaking; and sculpture.

The competition also recognizes writing submissions in critical essay; dramatic script; flash fiction; journalism; humor; novel writing; personal essay and memoir; poetry; science fiction and fantasy; and short story.

National winners will be announced on June 12. More information about the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards can be found here.

The Katy ISD students that have advanced to national competition include:

Advance the screens to see the names of student who are part of the competition.