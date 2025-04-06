Katy ISD School Board Election 2025: Candidates, Voting Locations, and Key Dates for May 3 Trustee Election

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District will hold its General Election on May 3, 2025, to fill Trustee Positions 1 and 2 for three-year terms. Early voting for the Katy ISD school board election runs April 22-29.

The seven-member Katy ISD Board of Trustees serves as the district's oversight body, with responsibility for district management, policy-making and ensuring the superintendent effectively implements educational programs. While the superintendent oversees all district employees, the board has only one employee, the superintendent, who serves as the district's chief executive officer.

Katy ISD board members are elected at-large but represent specific positions on the ballot. They serve without compensation and there are no term limits.

The candidate with the most votes wins. There is no provision for runoffs in races with more than two candidates where no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

Candidates for Katy ISD Board of Trustees

Position 1

Victor Perez

Victor Perez, Katy ISD Board President, has served as a trustee since May 2022 and is a 20 year district resident. He was a chief financial officer in the energy industry, prior to retiring, and also worked for a Texas bank, engaged in the international energy markets. He has served on multiple Katy ISD committees, including Finance, Policy, Academic Performance, Teacher Retention and Legislative Advocacy. Perez holds an MBA in Finance from UT Arlington and a B.A. in Economics from Virginia Tech where he played football.

James Cross

James Cross brings 20 years of district residency and extensive educational leadership experience as a retired Katy ISD principal of Cinco Ranch High School and Beck Junior High. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director of the Southeast Texas Education Coalition. Cross has contributed to district programs including KEYS Mentoring, the Katy Education Foundation, and the Katy Area Retired Educators. He holds a B.A. in History and an M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University.

Candidates for Position 2

Lance Redmon

Lance Redmon is a lifelong resident of Katy ISD for 43 years, has served as a trustee since 2019. He has participated in Leadership Katy ISD, the Katy ISD Education Foundation and multiple bond committees. Redmon also coaches youth sports and works with junior high ministry. He holds a Master's degree in Christian Education from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Bachelor's degree in Sports Management and Managerial Studies from Rice University.

Tammy Reed

Tammy Reed, a 16-year Katy ISD resident, is an educator at Cy-Fair ISD's Langham Creek High School. Professional memberships include the Thespian Organization, Texas Educational Theater Association, UIL One Act Play competition, Theater Under the Stars Tommy Tunes organization, and American Federation of Teachers union. She earned her BA in English education and communication with a theatre emphasis from Fort Hays State University and an MA in theatre directing from Roosevelt University. She is also an American Federation of Teachers Union member.

Kris Fields

Kris Fields (Write-In Candidate) Kris Fields, a six-month resident of Katy ISD, is a Foundation Executive for the Wise Up to Rise Up Foundation. With over 5,500 hours of volunteer leadership experience, Fields has helped students gain presidential and congressional honors. He has worked with Katy ISD schools, staff and counselors to advocate for student programs. Fields is completing a HarvardX Leadership and Communication Professional Certificate and has studied within the University of Houston System.

Early Voting Locations for Katy ISD Election (April 22-29, 2025)

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Leonard Merrell Center – 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494 (Main Early Voting Location)

Morton Ranch High School – 2100 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Paetow High School – 23111 Stockdick School Road, Katy, TX 77493

Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Road, Katy, TX 77494

Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

Election Day Polling Locations for Katy ISD Board Election (May 3, 2025)

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Bear Creek Elementary – 4815 Hickory Downs, Houston, TX 77084

Beck Junior High – 5200 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77450

Cinco Ranch High School – 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Jordan High School – 27500 Fulshear Bend Dr, Fulshear, TX 77441

Katy Civic Center – 910 Avenue C, Katy, TX 77493

Katy Municipal Court Building – 5432 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77493

Maurice Wolfe Elementary - 502 Addicks-Howell Houston, TX 77079

Mayde Creek Junior High – 2700 Greenhouse Road, Houston, TX 77084

Memorial Parkway Junior High – 21203 Highland Knolls, Katy, TX 77450

Morton Ranch High School – 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

Pattison Elementary – 19910 Stonelodge Dr, Katy, TX 77450

Seven Lakes High School – 9251 S. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Taylor High School – 20700 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450

