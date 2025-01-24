Katy ISD's Mayde Creek High School Wins State Spirit Championship; District Claims Top 3 Spots

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – In a historic first, Katy Independent School District dominated the UIL 6A Division I Spirit State Championship in Fort Worth, with Mayde Creek High School capturing first place, followed by Seven Lakes High School in second and Jordan High School in third. The competition was remarkably close, with less than a point separating the three schools' final scores.

Taylor High School secured seventh place, while Cinco Ranch High School finished 10th.

"Congratulations to Mayde Creek for a phenomenal display of spirit and to all our district winners for their achievement," said LaKeisha McGowen, assistant director of fine arts over cheerleading in Katy ISD. "Cheerleading in Texas is very competitive, and it is quite impressive that we have the top three winners in this year's competition."

From the initial 75 schools in the 6A Division I qualifying round, only 20 advanced to finals.

The teams will compete again this weekend in national competitions in Fort Worth and Orlando, Fla.

UIL Spirit highlights cheerleaders' essential role in school culture. Teams compete in three categories: crowd leading, fight song and band chant. For more information, visit uiltexas.org/spirit.