Katy ISD Launches Listening Circles to Shape Legislative Priorities

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD is launching a series of Listening Circles this month to encourage public feedback on state legislative priorities that could impact the district’s schools and students.

A key part of the initiative is the Parent & Community Education Priorities Survey, recently by email. The survey seeks opinions on education laws and policies to help the Board of Trustees set priorities for the upcoming 89th Texas Legislative Session.

"Your voice matters as we help shape the Katy ISD Board of Trustees’ legislative priorities for the 89th Texas Legislative Session," the district said in a social media post.

Unlike other states where the legislative bodies meet annually, the Texas Legislature meets only once every two years, making it even more important for community members to participate in the Listening Circles. The survey has been sent to those with an email address on file with the district.

The Listening Circles are scheduled for Sept. 11, 18, 25, and Oct. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at various locations throughout Katy ISD. Each session will include a light dinner and offer participants an opportunity to discuss and identify state legislative priorities that could benefit Katy ISD students.

Participants can register for the Listening Circles via the Parent & Community Education Priorities Survey. The district sees this initiative as a way to strengthen collaboration with the community, ensuring local voices are heard in the legislative process.

