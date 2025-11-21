Katy ISD files $30M Beck Junior High renovation plans, construction to begin in 2026

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District has filed plans with the state for a $30 million renovation and expansion of Beck Junior High School, launching a lengthy process needed to secure major equipment and permits before construction begins next year.

The district filed the plans now because of long lead times for major HVAC equipment and the extended permitting process required before the two-year construction project can begin in April 2026 and wrap up in July 2027, according to state records and previous district presentations to the school board.

There will be two additions to the 30 year old school, a front administration and secure-entry, and a classroom and science wing.

According to a presentation made earlier to the school board, the renovation will add 10 classrooms and modern science labs while reducing the number of portable classrooms at Beck. The project will also add three teacher restrooms and include interior updates such as new air-conditioning and heating systems, lighting, science labs and additional parking.

"The renovation is a significant investment in the district's commitment to providing a quality education and improving the learning environment for students," Katy ISD said in a statement posted on the district's website.

The construction schedule includes two summers of heavy construction. Staff noted the need to stage interior work across two summers to minimize disruption to students, with an anticipated occupancy date of August 2027.

The campus is at 5200 S. Fry Road at S. Mason Road.

The renovation will bring aging building systems and classroom spaces up to current standards in a fast-growing district area, according to Katy ISD.

Voters approved funding for the project in November 2023.

Beck Junior High School in Katy ISD opened on August 13, 1996. It is the sixth junior high school to be opened by the district.