Katy ISD celebrates 68 summer graduates

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Sixty-eight Katy ISD students received their diplomas Wednesday, Aug. 26, during the district’s 2026 Summer Graduation ceremony at the Leonard E. Merrell Center.

The graduates represented high schools across the district and included students who completed their graduation requirements after Katy ISD’s traditional spring commencement ceremonies in May. Katy ISD offered high school summer courses and credit-recovery opportunities through late July for eligible students who needed additional coursework or credits.

Summer commencement is part of Katy ISD’s regular graduation calendar for students who finish requirements outside the traditional spring graduation period. The district also graduated 68 students at its 2025 summer commencement ceremony, while 85 students participated in the district’s winter commencement in January 2026.

Family members, friends, educators and district leaders gathered at the Merrell Center as graduates crossed the stage and formally marked the completion of high school.

The graduates are now preparing to move on to college, careers, technical education or military service.

The ceremony also recognized the teachers, counselors, coaches, staff members and families who supported the students during their time in Katy ISD.

“Graduation represents an important milestone for our students and the culmination of years of hard work and perseverance,” Katy ISD Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership and Support Emily Craig said. “We are proud of these graduates for reaching this moment and grateful to the families, educators and staff who encouraged them along the way. We look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”