Katy ISD Bonds: Two pass and two fail

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD voters approved building new schools and improving security but rejected athletic upgrades, unofficial voting numbers show.

Unofficial results show Propositions A and B passed, and Propositions C and D failed, but with approval of the first two propositions, Katy ISD will receive 95 percent of the funding it asked voters to approve.

Proposition A provides $722.99 million for four new schools, the purchase of future school sites, 26 renovations and expansions for aging campuses, 85 safety and security upgrades, new buses, and other building improvements. Sixty percent of voters in Fort Bend County approved it, and 58 percent of voters in Harris County approved it.

Proposition B provides $83.57 million for classroom and campus technology. It received 55 percent approval from Harris County voters and 59 percent from Fort Bend voters.

Proposition C, calling for $84 million in improvements to competitive swimming facilities, was rejected by 51 percent of Fort Bend voters and 56 percent of Harris County voters.

Proposition D would have provided $30 million to improve and repair district-wide campus athletic facilities. Voters in Fort Bend County rejected that plan by 53 percent, and 58 percent of Harris County voters also voted against it.

Waller County voters approve all four bond questions, but there are not enough votes in Waller county to overcome the number of votes in Harris and Fort Bend counties.

Despite two of the four propositions ending in defeat, Superintendent Ken Gregorski was upbeat about the vote.

"Yesterday's election outcomes reflect the trust and confidence Katy ISD voters have placed in our schools. With our community's overwhelming support of the bulk of the 2023 bond program, we are strategically positioned to deliver continued student improvement in safe and up-to-date learning environments, all while experiencing tremendous growth," Gregorski said. "Our staff and campuses remain steadfast in fulfilling our commitment to Katy students and families. We wish to express our deep gratitude to our community for their support."

The vote will become official when approved in a special meeting of the Katy ISD Board of Trustees on Monday, November 20, at 1:00 p.m. The session will occur at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex at 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, Texas 77494.