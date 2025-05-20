Katy ISD Approves School Boundary Changes: Acreage Homes, Westlake Students Moving to Tays Junior High

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy Independent School District trustees unanimously approved attendance boundary modifications Monday that will transfer nearly 70 students from Cinco Ranch Junior High School to Tays Junior High School beginning next school year.

The rezoning impacts families in three key areas within the Acreage Homes and Westlake neighborhoods, according to the school district.

Families supported the boundary adjustment, citing shorter commute times, improved transportation options and confidence in the educational quality at Tays Junior High.

"Some 74 percent of survey respondents favored change," according to a press release from the school district.

The boundary redistricting will take effect in August for the 2025-26 academic year, aligning with Katy ISD's strategic enrollment management plan for growing communities in the district.