Katy ISD Appoints New Principals for Campbell and Rhodes Elementary Schools

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Katy ISD has appointed two veteran educators to lead Campbell Elementary and Rhodes Elementary, with their assignments taking effect June 8.

Kristin LaFollett has been named principal of Campbell Elementary, while Elizabeth Paz will take over as principal of Rhodes Elementary.

Experienced Educators Selected to Lead Katy ISD Campuses

LaFollett brings more than 23 years of experience in education, including leadership and instructional roles serving elementary and junior high students in Katy ISD and the Houston area. Most recently, she served as assistant principal at Campbell Elementary. Her previous experience also includes positions at Griffin Elementary and Killough Middle School in Alief ISD.

“I look forward to bringing my experience in Katy ISD’s outstanding elementary schools to Campbell,” LaFollett said. “I am committed to supporting the incredible ACE traditions while continuing to help our students grow and thrive.”

Paz joins Rhodes Elementary after more than a decade of service in Katy ISD. She has held assistant principal positions at McDonald Junior High, Morton Ranch High School and Sundown Elementary, in addition to serving in classroom and instructional leadership roles.

“I’m excited to bring my experience in Katy ISD’s outstanding schools to Rhodes Elementary,” Paz said. “Joining the Rocket family is a joy, and I can’t wait to build new relationships and work alongside our families.”

Leadership Experience Spans Multiple Katy ISD Schools

Throughout their careers, both educators have served in a variety of instructional and administrative positions, giving them experience working with students, teachers and families across multiple grade levels.

LaFollett’s background includes elementary and junior high leadership roles in both Katy ISD and Alief ISD, while Paz has served at the elementary, junior high and high school levels within Katy ISD.

Superintendent Praises New Campus Leaders

Katy ISD Superintendent Ken Gregorski said both educators have demonstrated a commitment to building strong school communities and supporting student achievement.

“Kristin LaFollett and Elizabeth Paz are strong leaders who understand the importance of building robust school communities centered on student success and relationships with families and staff,” Gregorski said. “Their experience and commitment to excellence make them outstanding choices to lead these campuses into the future.”

New Principals Set to Begin June 8

Both principals emphasized their enthusiasm for supporting students, strengthening partnerships with families and continuing the traditions of excellence at their new campuses.

LaFollett will lead Campbell Elementary, home of the ACEs, while Paz will oversee Rhodes Elementary, where students are known as the Rockets.

The appointments become effective June 8 as Katy ISD prepares for the 2026-27 school year.