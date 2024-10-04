Katy ISD Agricultural Students, Teachers Honored

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Katy Independent School District’s long-standing agricultural program saw both students and teachers earn recognition at this summer’s FFA State Convention, held in Houston.

Cinco Ranch High School teacher Amanda Kacal received the inaugural Golden Owl Educator of the Year Award for Area III. This award recognizes agricultural educators who significantly contribute to the development of future generations. Kacal was one of only 12 honorees chosen from more than 400 nominated teachers.

“Katy ISD’s FFA program is an example of service, leadership and achievement, known across the state of Texas,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Education Director for Katy ISD. “This year’s convention allowed our students and teachers to showcase their work and talent close to home.”

Katy High School student Jaime Hahn earned the American FFA Degree, the highest recognition in the organization, for her exceptional dedication, service, and leadership in FFA. Only a small percentage of members achieve this honor. Additionally, 58 district students earned the Lone Star State FFA Degree, the highest level attainable at the state level.

Katy High School student Amber Hall was awarded a $20,000 scholarship from the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and several other students received chapter awards from the HLSR and scholarships from the Fort Worth Stock Show Syndicate.

Katy High School’s FFA chapter was also recognized as the second-largest chapter in Texas, with more than 900 members.