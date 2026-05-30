Want to Smash Something? Katy Gets a Rage Room Near Katy Mills

KATY, Texas — Ever wanted to smash something and not get in trouble for it? Now you can.

iSmash, an entertainment venue offering rage rooms, axe throwing and glow-in-the-dark splatter paint, opened May 23 at 620 Katy Fort Bend Road, Suite 300, just outside Katy Mills Mall.

What to Expect at iSmash Katy

The concept is straightforward: pay to break stuff, throw axes or fling paint — all in a controlled, safe environment. The newest feature, Smash Alley, lets guests grab a crate of breakables and send them flying down a dedicated lane.

All safety equipment and materials are provided. Guests can also buy Smash Boxes to bring their own items to destroy.

A Local Owner Brings the Concept to Katy

The Katy location is owned by local entrepreneur Mitesh Patel, who previously owned and operated several restaurants in the area.

"We're proud to open our doors and bring a completely new kind of entertainment concept to the Katy community," Patel said. "I'm looking forward to welcoming guests and providing them with an experience that is not only unique and memorable, but also cathartic. I saw the demand for something energizing and exhilarating and knew iSmash would resonate with the adventurous residents in this city."

Kids and Groups Are Welcome

Kids are welcome, too. The minimum age is 3 for splatter paint, 8 for rage rooms and 13 for axe throwing. The venue also hosts birthday parties and group outings.

About iSmash

iSmash was founded in 2018 in Rochester, New York, and describes itself as the only franchised rage room chain in the country. About 40 new locations are expected to open nationwide in 2026.