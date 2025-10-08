Katy City Park Renovation to Add Turf Fields and Pickleball Courts in 2026

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Construction is scheduled to begin on artificial turf fields and pickleball courts at Katy City Park in early 2026, marking the first phase of a larger park renovation approved by the City Council earlier this year.

According to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the turf and pickleball portion of the project at 5850 Franz Road will begin Jan. 31, 2026, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2026, at an estimated cost of $2.5 million.

Turf and Pickleball Upgrades Scheduled for Early 2026

The project will include a multipurpose synthetic turf field retrofit for soccer and football practice, four new pickleball courts, updated tennis courts, new sidewalks, fencing, site furnishings, and drainage detention improvements to manage stormwater from the new facilities.

Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Browne said the upgrades will make Katy City Park more functional and enjoyable for residents, with completion anticipated in the summer of 2026.

Part of a Comprehensive Katy City Park Renovation

City officials stress that the turf and pickleball work represents only part of a broader renovation effort. The full project, approved unanimously by City Council in April 2025, includes additional drainage and site improvements, expanded recreation areas, and enhanced amenities to serve the city’s growing population.

Covering Katy first reported on the story in May and our coverage is posted here.

× Expand City of Katy Improvements to Katy City Park

Design Plans Include Sidewalks, Stormwater Upgrades, and Site Amenities

Plans call for sidewalk improvements, netting, site furnishings, and stormwater connections that tie into the existing sewer along Franz Lane. The design also includes detention facilities such as an excavated pond to better manage runoff created by the new park improvements.

City Officials Highlight Community Benefits

Known as the “City of Katy’s Sports Complex,” Katy City Park hosts youth sports leagues, practices, and community events year-round.

City leaders say the addition of synthetic turf fields, pickleball courts, and other recreation upgrades will modernize the heavily used facility and help meet the recreation needs of a growing community.

The agreement approved by City Council focuses on athletic and recreational upgrades and does not include parking improvements, new buildings, or offsite utility work.