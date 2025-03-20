Katy Begins Drexel Drive Pavement Repairs

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Katy announced that pavement rehabilitation work on Drexel Drive will begin Thursday, March 20.

The project, which spans from Franz Road to 10th Street, is expected to take approximately seven days to complete, weather permitting. A third-party contractor will perform the work.

City officials are asking residents to observe all traffic control devices in the area during construction.

Questions or concerns about the project can be directed to the Katy Public Works Department at (281) 391-4820 or by email at publicworksinfo@cityofkaty.com.