Katy-Area Venezuelan Community Mobilizes Relief Drive Following Devastating Earthquakes

KATY, TX — Two Katy-area locations are serving as collection points as the local Venezuelan community races to gather supplies for victims of a catastrophic pair of earthquakes that struck Venezuela Wednesday evening.

Venezuela's Deadliest Earthquake in Over a Century

A 7.2-magnitude foreshock struck at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed less than a minute later by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake near the same area, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The main-shock is the largest recorded earthquake to strike Venezuela and the strongest in more than 125 years. NPR

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency, saying several Venezuelan states sustained heavy damage, with La Guairá, north of Caracas, hit the hardest.

U.S. Pledges Aid as Death Toll Climbs

President Trump said online he had instructed his administration to help Venezuela, describing the earthquakes as "both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths."

"As a mother, my heart is broken," said a Venezuelan community member who posted a Spanish-language video on social media urging Houston-area residents to donate at the Katy collection sites. "I saw a video of a little boy, about the same age as my daughter, being pulled from the rubble, and I can't imagine the overwhelming pain his entire family is going through."

Search and rescue efforts were still underway Thursday, with many people reported missing or trapped beneath rubble. Venezuelans abroad have been desperately trying to reach loved ones. CNN

Katy Drop-Off Locations for Venezuela Earthquake Relief

In response, Metabox Cargo, a Houston-area shipping company, has opened two of its Katy locations as supply collection sites. Donations are being accepted Thursday at the following locations:

Metabox Katy , 19308 Morton Rd., Suite 106, Katy, TX 77449 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

, 19308 Morton Rd., Suite 106, Katy, TX 77449 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Metabox Cinco Ranch, 25600 Westheimer Pkwy., Katy, TX 77494 — noon to 8 p.m.

Organizers are seeking non-perishable food, medical supplies, medications, diapers, clothing and children's items.

How You Can Help Venezuela Earthquake Victims

The drive is organized by Metabox Cargo in partnership with the community organizations @miquerencialatina and @migenteentexas.

USGS modeling estimated the death toll could ultimately reach into the thousands to tens of thousands, with economic losses reaching into the billions of dollars.

"This isn't about going viral, it's not about seeking pity," the community member said. "It's about helping, or raising our voices, so that each of us can do our part. Because maybe this can of tuna will save the life of someone who will go a long time without eating."

Organizers are asking residents to share only confirmed information to avoid misinformation as the situation continues to develop.