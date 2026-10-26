Katy-area poker club reopens after police seize $118,000, arrest four

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Katy-area poker club has reopened following a police raid that resulted in four felony arrests and the seizure of more than $118,000 during an investigation into alleged illegal gambling.

Covering Katy News confirmed Monday morning that 101 Poker Club, located along the Katy Freeway near North Westgreen Boulevard, is back in business just four days after Houston police raided the establishment.

The Houston Police Department's Vice Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office conducted the raid Thursday, Oct. 22, at the club in the 20900 block of the Katy Freeway.

Four people were arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a felony. Police said charges are pending against a fifth person.

The four people charged are:

Stephen Joseph Hohman, 28

Brian Adam Keegan, 61

Laura Nicoleta Respondek, 41

Randolph Aaron Reynolds, 41

Hohman, the youngest of the four, celebrated his 28th birthday just nine days before his arrest.

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Court records point to months of alleged illegal gambling

Criminal complaints obtained by Covering Katy News show prosecutors allege the illegal gambling activity began June 5 and continued until the Oct. 22 raid.

The complaints identify 11 people who prosecutors allege were involved in the operation.

Four have been arrested and charged. Seven others are named in the court documents, but the records reviewed by Covering Katy do not establish that they have been charged with a crime.

All four defendants face the same felony charge. Their first court appearances were scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26, in Harris County's 185th District Court.

The court documents do not explain what each person allegedly did or how the operation made money.

Why would a poker club be illegal?

Poker itself is not always illegal in Texas. State law allows certain private poker games, but there are restrictions on how they operate and who can make money from them.

Some Texas poker clubs charge customers membership fees or hourly fees to play. They generally avoid taking a percentage of the money wagered because that can create legal problems.

Taking money directly from the pot during a poker game is known as taking a rake.

PokerNews reported that people familiar with 101 Poker Club alleged the business charged membership fees while also taking chips from poker pots.

Covering Katy has not independently confirmed those allegations.

Houston police have not explained exactly what the club was doing that investigators believe violated Texas gambling laws. The criminal complaints also provide no details about the specific gambling activities behind the charges.

Club reopened the day after raid

The club announced plans to reopen at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, according to a notice posted on its PokerAtlas listing.

PokerNews reported that the club reopened less than 24 hours after the raid.

Covering Katy independently confirmed Monday morning that the business has reopened and is operating.

Houston police announced the results of the investigation Saturday, Oct. 24, saying officers and prosecutors had seized more than $118,000.

Police have not explained where the money was found or how it was connected to the alleged illegal gambling operation.

Investigators also have not identified the fifth person who could face charges.

The four defendants have been charged but have not been convicted.