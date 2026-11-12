Katy-area events: Family campout, holiday attractions, farmers markets and more

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Looking for something fun to do around Katy and Fulshear? Families can explore a giant inflatable playground, shop for holiday decorations, visit local farmers markets or attend a ceremony honoring military veterans.

Covering Katy's community calendar has activities scheduled throughout the coming days, including family entertainment, outdoor recreation and opportunities to get an early start on holiday shopping.

Here's a look at what's coming up.

Nov. 13-14: Families invited to camp overnight at VFW Park

The City of Katy's Fall Community Campout returns to VFW Park, offering families an opportunity to enjoy an overnight camping experience without leaving town.

The free event begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and concludes at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Activities include family entertainment, dinner, an outdoor movie and a light breakfast. Participants must bring their own tents and sleeping supplies.

The park is located at 6202 George Bush Drive. Registration was required by Nov. 3, so families who have not registered should check with organizers before making plans.

More information about the Fall Community Campout

Through Jan. 3: Giant inflatable playground at Katy Mills

A 22,000-square-foot inflatable playground has arrived at Katy Mills for the holiday season.

The attraction features towering inflatable castles, interactive play areas and entertainment designed for families with children.

The playground opened Nov. 7 and is scheduled to remain at Katy Mills through Jan. 3, giving families an activity option during Thanksgiving and the winter holidays.

More information about the giant inflatable playground

Nov. 14: Katy honors hometown veterans with banner dedication

The Katy Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Katy will unveil 12 Hometown Heroes banners along George Bush Drive on Saturday.

The ceremony begins at 8 a.m. at the VFW Hall and includes a walk to view the banners, followed by refreshments and fellowship.

Honor guards from local veterans organizations are expected to participate.

More information about the Hometown Heroes dedication

Nov. 14: Farmers markets offer fresh food and local shopping

Saturday morning offers several opportunities to shop locally for fresh produce, baked goods and specialty products.

The Farmers' Market on the Grand Parkway operates from 8 a.m. to noon at Church of the Holy Apostles.

The Fulshear Farmers' Market, at 9035 Bois D'Arc Lane, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information about the Fulshear Farmers' Market

The Old Katy Farmers Market at The Dryer also operates Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., featuring local vendors in Katy's historic district.

More information about the Old Katy Farmers Market

Nov. 14: Ruizstudios Christmas Open House

Ruizstudios Home Decor is welcoming shoppers for a Christmas open house Saturday, Nov. 14, featuring festive decorations, holiday inspiration, refreshments and special promotions.

The event offers an opportunity to get an early start on holiday decorating and Christmas gift shopping.

More information about the Ruizstudios Christmas Open House

Nov. 15: New Little Free Library opens at Mary Jo Peckham Park

A new book-sharing library will be dedicated Sunday at Mary Jo Peckham Park, 5597 Gardenia Lane.

Building a Better Life Foundation and Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones will host the ceremony at 5 p.m.

The Little Free Library, located near the playground, will allow families to take books and leave books for others to enjoy.

More information about the Little Free Library dedication

Nov. 15: LaCenterra Farmers Market

The LaCenterra Farmers Market at Cinco Ranch returns Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering another opportunity to browse local vendors and shop for specialty products.

Find the LaCenterra Farmers Market on Covering Katy's calendar

Nov. 16: Reading Camp at Central Green

Families with young children can visit Central Green for Reading Camp with Ms. Najia from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday.

The program introduces children to phonics, word recognition and reading discussions in an interactive setting.

Find Reading Camp on Covering Katy's calendar

Find more things to do around Katy

Looking for more activities? Covering Katy maintains a community calendar featuring festivals, family entertainment, educational programs and special events throughout Katy, Fulshear and surrounding communities.

Visit the Covering Katy community calendar to discover more activities and submit events for consideration.

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