Jordan Theatre Company Presents Rock of Ages Teen Edition

FULSHEAR, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Jordan High School Theatre Company presents Rock of Ages Teen Edition.

Based in the mid to late 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra and Heavy Metal flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where legendary rocker Stacee Jaxx and his band arsenal take the stage for one last time.

Rocker Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherrie, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes).

But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip?

Rock of Ages takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical features the hits of bands including Poison, Journey, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and many more!

The show is based off a book by Chris D'Arienzo with arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

The shows will be on:

Fri, Oct 4th, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Sat, Oct 5th, 2024 at 2:00 pm

Sat, Oct 5th, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Fri, Oct 11th, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Sat, Oct 12th, 2024 at 7:00 pm

Click here to buy tickets.