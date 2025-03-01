INVISTA Opens $13M Texas Technology Center in Katy, Bringing High-Tech Jobs and Innovation

KATY, Texas — INVISTA recently opened a new $13 million research center in Katy, bringing high-tech jobs to our region.

The Texas Technology Center in Katy is a 40,000-square-foot building where more than 50 researchers and engineers will work on developing new materials and improving manufacturing processes, focusing on the Nylon and Propylene business. Their work support the automotive, medical equipment, airbags, food packaging and clothing industries.

Invista is a subsidiary of Koch, one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. Koch is involved in many industries, including manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

"The Texas Technology Center now provides a hub for innovative projects and partnerships that will help keep us on the cutting edge of our industry," said Jerry Grunewald, who leads research and development for the company.

The center will focus on creating better versions of chemicals used in everyday products like clothing, carpets, and plastic items. These specialists will use advanced equipment to test and develop new materials.

INVISTA announced the center last August, and it's now fully operational in Katy. The company's CEO, Brook Vickery, visited for the opening ceremony.

"Touring the world-class R&D facilities at the Texas Technology Center today was impressive. The capability we now have under one roof in Texas will accelerate the teams' contributions to advancing our businesses," Vickery said.

This new research center makes Katy part of INVISTA's global innovation network. The Texas Technology Center is Invista’s fourth research center, with the other three in Shanghai, China; Ontario, Canada; and Longview, Texas.