Inventec Picks Katy for $85 Million Texas Manufacturing Plant to Avoid Trump Tariffs

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Inventec is establishing major manufacturing operations in Katy, investing up to $85 million as the company moves quickly locate in the Houston area to avoid potential 32% tariffs on imports from Taiwan under President Donald Trump's trade policies.

The contract electronics maker will build production facilities through its U.S. subsidiary, with the first phase already underway at a 52,000-square-foot warehouse in Katy that the company is converting into an electronic component assembly plant.

Katy Facility Marks First Phase of Major Texas Expansion

Company lease documents reveal the building is more than 530,000 square feet, indicating the current 40,000-square-foot interior remodel represents just the initial phase of what could become a much larger manufacturing operation.

State filings show Inventec has leased the facility in the Park 10 Ninety Nine industrial complex near the Grand Parkway in Harris County and will spend $55 million on improvements to transform the open warehouse space into electronics manufacturing operations. The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion by Oct. 31, 2025, according to a filing with Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The facility at 23623 Colonial Parkway is located near Katy Asian Town, positioning the Taiwanese manufacturer in an area with established Asian business connections and cultural amenities.

The interior remodel represents the first concrete step in Inventec's broader strategy to "meet customer shipment location requirements, actively pursue new customers and markets, and mitigate the impact of fluctuations in U.S. tariff policies," according to the company's statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Inventec specializes in contract manufacturing of notebooks and AI servers, making it particularly vulnerable to trade disruptions that could affect major technology clients.

Taiwan Companies Rush to Establish U.S. Operations

Company President Jack Tsai said in January that Inventec had been evaluating U.S. locations and favored Texas for its proximity to Mexico and robust power infrastructure — key factors for electronics manufacturing operations.

The investment comes as Taiwan faces the threat of steep tariffs under Trump's trade policies. Taiwan was initially targeted for 32% import taxes under the president's plans for universal tariffs on all countries, though Trump implemented a pause on the policy.

Taiwan's government has pledged to help its companies increase U.S. investments and purchases to reduce the island's trade surplus with the United States, part of broader efforts to navigate the challenging trade environment.

The Katy facility represents a significant shift for Inventec, which like many Taiwanese manufacturers has historically concentrated production in Asia to serve global markets.