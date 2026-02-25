Houston Texans unveil renderings of Bridgeland headquarters, training facilities

BRIDGELAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Houston Texans on Feb. 25 unveiled renderings of their new headquarters and training facilities, advancing plans for a multibillion-dollar mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Bridgeland.

The development, called Toro District, will span 83 acres within Bridgeland Central, the 925-acre urban core of the 11,500-acre master-planned community, just west of the Grand Parkway and north of Bridgeland Creek Parkway. The project is a public-private partnership between the Texans, Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. and Harris County.

Twenty-two acres of the district will be dedicated to the Texans' headquarters and training complex. The remainder of Toro District is designed to include retail, restaurant, hotel, entertainment, multifamily and medical space, along with multiple flag football fields and facilities capable of accommodating 21 volleyball courts.

The headquarters will include an office building exceeding 175,000 square feet, an indoor stadium of nearly 150,000 square feet capable of holding 16,000 attendees, and three outdoor NFL training fields. The indoor stadium will also serve as a public and private event venue.

The volleyball courts are planned following the Texans' purchase of the LOVB Houston professional volleyball team last year.

"Toro District will be a world-class environment for everyone connected to our organization," Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said. "We're incorporating best practices from around the world while staying authentically Texans — ensuring that competitive excellence and community impact remain at the center of everything we do.

"This facility will give our players and coaches a true competitive advantage and position them for sustained success. It also underscores our long-term commitment to Harris County and our dedication to driving growth and opportunity throughout the region. This is a historic win for our team and our community."

San Francisco-based architecture and design firm Gensler is leading master planning design for the project. Howard Hughes Communities is managing leasing for the development, which will be built just south of a planned Chevron Corp. research and development campus.

Harris County Commissioners Court approved a memorandum of understanding Feb. 12 for the district. An economic impact study commissioned by Howard Hughes projected the development could generate $34 billion in economic impact and create 17,000 jobs over 15 years. The county's contribution will be funded through a tax increment reinvestment zone.

Texans President Mike Tomon declined to disclose the total cost of the project or the team's specific investment but called it a multibillion-dollar development. Securing the public-private partnership was "fundamental" to the project, he said.

The training facilities will also be available for youth sports and community events. Groundbreaking is expected in the coming months, with the headquarters, training facility and portions of the mixed-use district set to open in 2029.