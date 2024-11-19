Houston Region to Get New 621 Area Code

AUSTIN, Texas (Covering Katy News) - The Public Utility Commission of Texas announced Tuesday that the Greater Houston region will receive a new area code - 621, joining the region's existing area codes: 281, 346, 713, and 832.

The Texas telecommunications regulatory commission approved the new Houston dialing code expansion to address increasing demand for phone numbers in Harris County and surrounding areas. The area code will be added beginning on January 23, 2025.

This telephone numbering plan modification will be used in the entire Greater Houston region, including high-growth communities like Katy, Sugar Land, Baytown, League City, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, and The Woodlands - major Houston suburbs requiring additional phone number capacity.

Houston phone service customers will keep their current area codes. The new 621 dialing prefix will only be assigned when requesting new telephone lines or additional Houston phone service after the January rollout date.

Local calling zones, phone service rates, and emergency numbers 911 and 988 remain unchanged under the new Houston area code system.

What will remain the same?