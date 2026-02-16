Cinco Ranch HOA asks residents to bury visible utility lines by March 1

CINCO RANCH, Texas — The Cinco Ranch Homeowners Association is asking residents to have all visible utility lines on their properties buried by March 1, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain the safety and appearance of the community.

Residents who notice utility lines — such as cable, internet or other service lines — attached to association fencing or running above ground across common areas must contact their utility provider directly to have the lines properly buried or removed.

"Please take a few moments to walk around your property and inspect the perimeter, particularly along any fencing owned by the Association that borders your lot," the association stated in the notice.

After the deadline, the association will begin tagging non-compliant lines and remove them if corrective action has not been taken, according to a notice sent to residents.

"Timely action will help avoid potential service interruptions as a result of the lines being removed," the notice states.