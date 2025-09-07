Hidalgo seeks tax hike to fund programs amid $200M deficit

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo criticized the $100 million spent on raises for county law enforcement during a State of the County address Friday, instead urging adoption of a proposed property tax increase to fund early childhood programs.

Last month, Hidalgo attempted to get a so-called "penny tax" approved to help provide child care for county residents. Her proposal was rejected at a chaotic Commissioners Court meeting where dozens of children attended and officials traded heated remarks. She said the county's more than $200 million deficit results from pay raises "we cannot afford," and that cuts will affect county-run services and programs.

Hidalgo continued her dispute with county commissioners during her speech Friday, saying tax increases for early childhood education should be placed on the ballot next year.

"As I explained, these kids are going to lose access to the programs, the families, our teachers and our business owners ... that depend on these programs to take care of their kids are going to lose those programs for our entire year," Hidalgo said. "But it could be longer if we don't put this on the ballot next year."

In 2022, Harris County Commissioners Court established an early childhood initiative using COVID-19 relief funds to help make child care more affordable for residents.

To support her argument for implementing a child care tax increase, Hidalgo said an independent evaluator who assessed the early childhood programs found that "the responses and the analysis showed that the programs were successful." The Houston reports that its multiple requests for that report on early childhood programs have all been denied.

She added that voters should be included in decisions about where budget cuts occur and that the county should place options for spending cuts on the ballot.

The event, hosted by the Greater Houston Partnership, opened with remarks from GHP President and CEO Steve Kean before Hidalgo delivered her keynote address.

Hidalgo began her address by recognizing law enforcement and telling the story of Precinct 1 Deputy Sheila Jones, who stopped a downtown gunman earlier this year and survived thanks to her bulletproof vest. Hidalgo praised Jones' bravery and noted that public safety remains central to the county's strength.

Since taking office, Hidalgo said, the county has increased its public safety investment by 37% — about $500 million — bringing the total to $1.7 billion in the latest budget.

She also highlighted other county programs addressing root causes of crime and social instability, including the RISE program for at-risk youth, a 21% reduction in homelessness through a city-county partnership, and more than $20 million invested in behavioral and mental health services.

A major portion of the speech focused on early childhood education, which Hidalgo called one of the most important investments for Harris County's future. She noted that federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars funded $149 million in early childhood and after-school programs, serving about 60,000 families over the past three years. But with those funds expiring in 2026, Hidalgo warned that thousands of families risk losing access unless new, long-term funding is secured. Hidalgo and all members of Commissioners court knew that the funding that was used for early childhood education was only temporary.

Beyond education and public safety, Hidalgo highlighted other county initiatives:

A new apprenticeship program that has trained more than 1,000 workers.

The opening of the Hay Center, which provides housing and wraparound services for youth aging out of foster care.

The so called "Climate Justice" Plan

Flood control projects, including the completed Clear Lake Gates Project, which helps prevent storm surge flooding from Galveston Bay.

A lead abatement program Hidalgo closed by reaffirming her commitment to a "forward-looking" Harris County, vowing to continue investing in public safety, children, and international economic ties

Looking outward, Hidalgo emphasized Harris County's growing role on the global stage. She said the region is preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an event expected to generate about $1 billion in economic activity, and credited the county's recent trade mission to Paris with attracting 50 foreign companies to expand operations locally.

"We want to see a county that is fearless in building what the community deserves," she said.

The program concluded with a fireside style chat between Kean and Hidalgo.