Missing Katy Teen: Sheriff Seek Help Finding 15-Year-Old Alexa Jones

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Alexa Jones was last seen around midnight Friday, Dec. 13, in the 19400 block of Otter Trail near West Little York and Greenhouse Roads in unincorporated Katy.

"Please share this post to help us bring Alexa home," the Sheriff's Office said on social media.

Jones is described as a Black female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants and prescription eyeglasses when she disappeared.

"If you have any information about her whereabouts or any details that might help us find her, please don't hesitate to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477," the Sheriff's Office said.