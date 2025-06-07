Harris County officials accused of deleting records during ongoing corruption investigation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A explosive courtroom confrontation has exposed Harris County's alleged scheme to destroy public records before corruption investigators and journalists can access them.

The recent Harris County court hearing revealed an escalating battle over government transparency as investigators work to uncover potential corruption involving indicted former Health Director Barbie Robinson and other county officials.

Harris County Transparency Lawsuit Over Public Records

Dolcefino Media filed a lawsuit to prevent Harris County from destroying public records crucial to its corruption investigation. Robinson was fired and indicted on four felony charges for allegedly manipulating tens of millions in county contracts, but new Democratic Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare dismissed all charges, claiming his predecessor "weaponized the office for political prosecutions."

His predecessor is former Democratic District Attorney Kim Ogg who fired back, asking the Justice Department to investigate what she calls "a coverup by Sean Teare in return for support he received from certain public officials."

Ogg did not name the public officials but Wayne Dolcefino claims she's speaking about Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, both Democrats.

Harris County Email Destruction Policy Under Fire

The legal battle intensified when Ogg revealed Harris County government was destroying emails from former employees just 30 days after they leave the county. This policy threatens to eliminate crucial evidence, including communications between Robinson and Diana Ramirez, the $400,000-per-year Harris County Administrator who abruptly resigned before Robinson's charges were dismissed.

"If you don't have that transparency the government can do what they want without repercussion or without accountability to you, the people that they serve," said Attorney Jeff Diamant who represents Dolcefino Media.

Houston Business Leader Joins Government Accountability Fight

Houston businessman Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has joined the Harris County transparency fight, hoping to expose wasteful government spending that could fund better law enforcement compensation.

"Let's expose it and the best disinfectant is sunlight to all the county commissioners," Mattress Mack said.

While the court hearing secured an agreement to preserve Robinson-related emails, Harris County lawyers continue refusing to confirm their broader email destruction practices, prompting criticism that county officials have "chosen a path of secrecy" over government accountability.

See Dolcefino's video report below.