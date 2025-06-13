Harris County MUD 284 Grand Opening: New Park and Administration Building Celebration July 5

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – Harris County Municipal Utility District 284 will host a free community grand opening celebration for its new park and administration building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 5 at 19623 Windy Stone in Harris County, Texas. The location is near Greenhouse Road and Keith Harrow Boulevard.

The family-friendly event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the newly constructed administration building, which will be available for community rentals and events. Local residents and visitors can explore the new park facilities and learn about municipal services offered by MUD 284.

The Harris County grand opening celebration will include complimentary barbecue, live DJ entertainment, snow cones, professional face painting, balloon art and 360-degree photo experiences for attendees of all ages.

This grand opening represents a significant investment in Harris County's community infrastructure and recreational facilities, providing residents with enhanced municipal services and gathering spaces.

The new park and administration building serve the growing Harris County MUD 284 district, which encompasses residential and commercial areas in West Harris County.

Free parking will be available at the venue. Families, local businesses and community organizations are encouraged to attend this milestone celebration.

For additional information about the grand opening event, facility rentals, or MUD 284 services, visit hcmud284.com or contact the district office.

Event Details:

Date: July 5, 2025

July 5, 2025 Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Location: 19623 Windy Stone, Harris County, Texas

19623 Windy Stone, Harris County, Texas Cost: Free admission

Free admission Activities: Ribbon cutting, building tours, BBQ, entertainment, children's activities