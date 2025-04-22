Harris County Deputy Constable Expected to Recover After Courthouse Shooting in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A deputy constable is expected to survive after being shot Monday during a gunfight with an armed suspect near the Harris County Family Law Center in downtown Houston.

Deputy Constable Sheila Jones of Harris County Precinct 1 was providing courthouse security when she observed an armed individual approaching the courthouse around 12:20 p.m.

Jones, a law enforcement veteran, along with three other Precinct 1 deputies, pursued the suspect before confronting him, which escalated into an officer-involved shooting after the suspect fired first.

"He ran from us initially and then turned around and took a shot at one of our officers and they, of course, returned fire," Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said during a press conference late Monday afternoon.

The deputy constable sustained a gunshot wound to her lower side during the exchange of gunfire and was transported by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, where medical personnel expect her to recover.

The suspect was also shot by responding officers and seriously injured in the downtown Houston incident. The suspect's name has not yet been been released but will be charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, a felony, according to Rosen.

"Our suspect had two weapons, a nine millimeter and a 25 caliber piston on him," Rosen said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leslie Briones, whose district includes Katy, expressed support for the wounded officer in a statement released to the media.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Deputy Jones, her loved ones, and our entire law enforcement community. Violence is always tragic, and when a peace officer is attacked outside a courthouse — where families go to seek justice and safety — it is especially awful," Briones said.

A witness in the courthouse area reported hearing approximately 15 to 20 gunshots during the violent confrontation outside the civil courthouse.

Jones, who served in the U.S. Army before her public safety career, brings over three decades of law enforcement experience, including service as a major with the Harris County Sheriff's Office prior to joining Precinct 1 two years ago. Her family connection to local law enforcement includes her son, who currently serves with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm grateful to the first responders who acted swiftly, and I am thankful for the swift, high level of collaboration among law enforcement agencies responding to this tragedy," Briones said. "I join our entire community in praying for Deputy Jones' full recovery and for the safety of all our women and men in uniform."