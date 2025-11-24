Gov. Abbott appoints judges to two new Fort Bend County district courts

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed two judges to new district courts in Fort Bend County, effective Dec. 1, as the county's population approaches 1 million residents.

Abbott appointed Mark Hanna as judge of the 502nd Judicial District Court and Richard "Rick" Bell as judge of the 501st Judicial District Court. Both appointments are for terms set to expire Dec. 31, 2026, or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

The appointments represent two of the additional district courts created by the 89th Texas Legislature to handle Fort Bend County's increased caseload.

"Both Judges are well qualified and will be great jurists," Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers posted on social media on Monday night.

Hanna, of Sugar Land, is the associate judge of the 458th Judicial District Court in Fort Bend County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former secretary of the Matagorda County Bar Association. He is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Hanna is a board member for the Exchange Club of Fort Bend and a member of River Point Church. He received a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Texas State University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.

Bell, of Richmond, is the associate district judge in the 387th District Court. He is a member and past president of the Fort Bend County Bar Association, member of the Family Bar of Fort Bend, American Inns of Court and the State Bar of Texas and its family law section.

Bell is a past president and board member of the Exchange Club of Sugar Land and is a member of Bridge Fellowship Church. He received a Bachelor of Arts in business from Southwestern University and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.

Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.

