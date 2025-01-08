George's Payments to Patel Under Investigation

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – Fort Bend County Judge KP George's dealings with Taral Patel are once again under scrutiny. At issue now is $11,000 in taxpayer money paid to Patel, who transitioned from being George's campaign manager and Chief of Staff to a paid consultant after he left for a position with the Biden Administration and began attending law school in Washington.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney's office has launched an investigation after the county's initial review failed to produce satisfactory answers about the consulting arrangement.

Specifically, prosecutors are seeking to determine what services, if any, Patel provided to earn the taxpayer-funded payments and when these services were performed.

Covering Katy News Owner Dennis Spellman is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.