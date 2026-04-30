George Bush Park Body: Police Locate Vehicle Used to Transport Victim

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — A man whose body was found inside George Bush Park on April 15 was not killed there — he was murdered elsewhere and his remains were dumped at the park, Houston Police Department Sgt. Mike Arrington told Covering Katy News.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified the victim as Edgar Antonio Amaya Escoto, 40. The Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide, with multiple stab wounds listed as the cause of death.

Vehicle Recovered, Body Had Been Concealed

Amaya Escoto's remains were concealed inside multiple garbage bags and bound with yellow duct tape, belts and extension cords — common household items Arrington said. The body was wrapped so tightly that it resembled a suitcase rather than human remains, he added. The vehicle used to transport the victim to George Bush Park has been recovered as police continue the investigation. Arrington would not say where the vehicle was found, but he did say investigators have tracked down people who helped wrap the body and are interviewing them.

Read our previous story

How the Body Was Found

A cyclist discovered Amaya Escoto's body around 11:45 a.m. on the north segment of South Barker Cypress Road inside George Bush Park — the lesser-traveled stretch north of Westheimer Parkway, not the busier commercial section south of the parkway.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office deputies responded to the scene and, after determining the death appeared to be a homicide, called in HPD's Homicide Division.

When Covering Katy News arrived, the roadway was blocked and deputies were gathered on the left side of the road approximately halfway between Westheimer Parkway and the dead end where the road meets the park's hike and bike trails.

Tip Line

HPD's Homicide Division is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.